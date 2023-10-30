– 30 October 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Govt sends well wishes to Matric Class of 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,'We are confident in the work of Department of Basic Education, schools' management and educators.' Read more ⮕

South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Monday, 30 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Monday, 30 October, Security personnel apprehended bogus doctor Matthew Lani. Read more ⮕

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

England's woes continue at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes with a captain's knock of 87 in their below-par total of 229-9. Read more ⮕

Ramaphosa arrives in Paris to back the Springboks - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Paris to back the Springboks in the 2023 World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Arrest made in connection to Nkohla's murder - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Cape Town police apprehend suspect linked to fatal shooting. Read more ⮕