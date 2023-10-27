3 corruption-accused Limpopo top cops get Pretoria court date

Three Limpopo police generals who face charges of corruption will make their next court appearance at the end of next month.

Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba – the former Limpopo police commissioner – will be joined by co-accused: Former provincial commissioner for management intervention Major-General Nyikeni Jackson Baloyi, and current deputy provincial commissioner of corporate services Major-General Hlagodi Christina Morakaladi, in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on November 29.

This as the trio appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday to face charges of corruption related to tampering with police recruits’ score sheets. “The generals were part of a selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates in relation to the advertised posts in the province in 2016. The three are alleged to have colluded to tamper with the score sheets, resulting in the process prejudicing deserving candidates,” a statement by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu reads. headtopics.com

Raburabu said that Ipid investigated the matter and that the trio made their first court appearance on June 28. “They were released on warning and have since appeared several times leading up to yesterday, where the case was remanded and transferred to the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court,” he concluded.

Polokwane Review reported that Ledwaba joined the force in 1984, took over as provincial commissioner in 2016, and served his last day in office on April 30, 2021.

