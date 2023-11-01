24 hours in pictures, 1 November 2023

Daniil Medvedev arrives on the court to play against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov for their men’s singles match on day three of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Accor Arena – Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy – in Paris on November 1, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
SAPS members take part in a group fitness class at the SAPS Academy in Pretoria, 1 November 2023. The class was part of an event where the SAPS signed an agreement with Planet Fitness and Virgin Active for discounts on police fees for joining gym. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Brides in veils sit on the floor as they wait to attend a mass marriage ceremony, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 November 2023. A total of 114 impoverished couples got married during a mass ceremony organized by the non-governmental organization (NGO) ‘We The Helping Hand Foundation’ to help economically backward families who cannot afford the high ceremony costs.
A giant inflatable Octopus is pictured on the bank of the River Thames beneath Britain’s Houses of Parliament, during an action called by environmental NGO Greenpeace as part of a campaign to protect the oceans, in central London, on November 1, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
A cat sits on a tomb at Manila North cemetery on All Saints’ Day in Manila on November 1, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
