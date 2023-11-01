24 hours in pictures, 1 November 2023

Daniil Medvedev arrives on the court to play against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov for their men’s singles match on day three of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Accor Arena – Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy – in Paris on November 1, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

SAPS members take part in a group fitness class at the SAPS Academy in Pretoria, 1 November 2023. The class was part of an event where the SAPS signed an agreement with Planet Fitness and Virgin Active for discounts on police fees for joining gym. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Brides in veils sit on the floor as they wait to attend a mass marriage ceremony, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 November 2023. A total of 114 impoverished couples got married during a mass ceremony organized by the non-governmental organization (NGO) ‘We The Helping Hand Foundation’ to help economically backward families who cannot afford the high ceremony costs.

A giant inflatable Octopus is pictured on the bank of the River Thames beneath Britain’s Houses of Parliament, during an action called by environmental NGO Greenpeace as part of a campaign to protect the oceans, in central London, on November 1, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

A cat sits on a tomb at Manila North cemetery on All Saints’ Day in Manila on November 1, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: IATF 2023, Cairo, Egypt, From 9 to 15 November 2023Press Release - WHAT: The Intra-African Trade Fair

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: My Brother’s Keeper Teasers – November 2023What an entertaining month we have in store. My Brother's Keeper episodes airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 21h00.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Soapie teasers: What’s happening in 7de Laan in November 2023?Another great month ahead. Episodes air on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00, Don't miss any episode this month.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Umkhokha: The Curse Teasers – November 2023Get ready for an exciting month ahead! Catch the episodes of 'Umkhokha: The Curse' airing on Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Generations: The Legacy Teasers – November 2023What an entertaining month we have in store. Generations the legacy episodes airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Skeem Saam Teasers – November 2023Are you ready for another Skeem Saam rollercoaster ride this month? Skeem Saam airs on SABC1 Mondays to Fridays at 18h30.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »