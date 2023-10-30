2024 Election: Winds of change as opposition gains ground

There has been a pronounced swing away from the ANC to the advantage of the loose coalition of opposition parties and groups that is gathered under the Multi-Party Charter umbrella.

The Electoral Commission of SA has announced with what one hopes is justifiable fanfare – no running out of ink, losing ballot papers or opening polls late and closing them early – that it’s geared up and ready for next year’s general election. Opposition party leaders, who have learnt over three decades to survive on the fumes of faint hopes, are full of cocky talk of this being a “watershed”, “turning point”, “last chance”, and of a government in “deep trouble”.

A well-timed poll of registered voters conducted by The Brenthurst Foundation and SABI Strategy gives some support for the thesis that, at last, the times may be a-changing.to the advantage of the loose coalition of opposition parties and groups that is gathered under the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) umbrella. headtopics.com

On the other hand, the positives should be set against the powerful performance in the poll of the Economic Freedom Party (EFF) – six points up at 17% of the vote – as well as the potential fragility of the MPC coalition.

Fully two-thirds of the MPC potential vote in 2024 comes from the DA (23%), with the next biggest party, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) garnering the next most (7%).The contributions of ActionSA (ASA) at 3% and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) at 2%, as well as all the others combined at 4%, are critical to the MPC’s success but proportionately negligible, meaning that big political egos like ASA’s Herman Mashaba are sure to chaff. headtopics.com

Although our beaming and avuncular president has slid in the favourability ratings, he nevertheless achieved only nett positive score (after offsetting favourability and unfavourability scores) of +2%.

Former US Vice President Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential RaceSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Kaduna Refinery to Be Ready in Q4 2024The 110,000 bpd-capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria's four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no fuel for years leaving the country to rely on imported petroleum products. Read more ⮕

ATM confident of potential to gain ground in parts of KZN towards 2024With the party saying it wants to grow during the 2024 general elections, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Saturday said the party has also set its eyes on the highly contested province. Read more ⮕

BusinessTech Journalism Internship – Start 2024 in a job you enjoyBusinessTech is growing its editorial team and has great opportunities for graduates and young professionals who want to work in digital media. Read more ⮕

Banyana plays DR Congo as they look to qualify for 2024 OlympicsWith the away goal rule taken away, this means Banyana will have to dig to get a win to proceed to the next round of the competition. Read more ⮕