2024 Election: Winds of change as opposition gains ground

There has been a pronounced swing away from the ANC to the advantage of the loose coalition of opposition parties and groups that is gathered under the Multi-Party Charter umbrella.
The Electoral Commission of SA has announced with what one hopes is justifiable fanfare – no running out of ink, losing ballot papers or opening polls late and closing them early – that it’s geared up and ready for next year’s general election. Opposition party leaders, who have learnt over three decades to survive on the fumes of faint hopes, are full of cocky talk of this being a “watershed”, “turning point”, “last chance”, and of a government in “deep trouble”.
A well-timed poll of registered voters conducted by The Brenthurst Foundation and SABI Strategy gives some support for the thesis that, at last, the times may be a-changing.to the advantage of the loose coalition of opposition parties and groups that is gathered under the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) umbrella. headtopics.com
On the other hand, the positives should be set against the powerful performance in the poll of the Economic Freedom Party (EFF) – six points up at 17% of the vote – as well as the potential fragility of the MPC coalition.
Fully two-thirds of the MPC potential vote in 2024 comes from the DA (23%), with the next biggest party, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) garnering the next most (7%).The contributions of ActionSA (ASA) at 3% and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) at 2%, as well as all the others combined at 4%, are critical to the MPC’s success but proportionately negligible, meaning that big political egos like ASA’s Herman Mashaba are sure to chaff. headtopics.com
Although our beaming and avuncular president has slid in the favourability ratings, he nevertheless achieved only nett positive score (after offsetting favourability and unfavourability scores) of +2%.