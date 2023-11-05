2023 Poetry in McGregor to Offer Intimate Showcase and Anthology Launch

In a departure from its traditional full-programmed format, the 2023 edition of Poetry in McGregor will offer an intimate showcase featuring poetry readings, immersive experiences and the launch of its latest anthology. Set within the serene gardens of Temenos, this year’s celebration, scheduled for the weekend of 17 to 19 November, encourages participants to engage in contemplative walks and introspective reflections. The festivities kick off at 5pm on Friday, 17 November.

This free event, open to the public, marks the unveiling of the festival’s 2023 anthology. Hosted by Harry Owen, the open mic session at 10:30am on Saturday offers a platform for budding and established poets. Attendance is free, and no booking is required. At 5pm on Saturday, a special concert will be held at Wahnfried. This event will feature performances by acclaimed artists Lynnelle Kenned and Elna Van der Merwe. The weekend concludes with a book launch at 10:30am on Sunday at Caritas, Temenos

South Africa Headlines Read more: CAPETOWNETC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.