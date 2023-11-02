2015 Kroonstad cosmetics shop robbery suspects rearrested

Three armed men are alleged to have stormed into a cosmetics shop in Kroonstad on 08 August 2015. Employees were threatened, robbed of cellphones, and ordered to open a safe at gunpoint. The suspects were interrupted by members of Kroonstad SAPS who have swiftly responded. One suspect was chased and arrested immediately while two accomplices were traced to North West the following day. They have appeared in court, were released on bail, and the case was later struck from the court roll.

Members of Welkom SOCI worked tirelessly to close gaps which had been identified by the prosecution. Members collected evidence and presented a strong case before court. This resulted in the court ordering that all three suspects be summoned back to the Kroonstad Magistrates’ Court on 29 November 2023.

The Free State Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Mokgadi Bokaba is pleased that the victims in this case, although this will not remove the trauma suffered on that fateful day, now stand a chance at finding closure: “Citizens must not be dismayed when a case is provisionally withdrawn. Instead, they must allow investigators time and space to dig deeper and collect more evidence.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say OfficialsAnalysis - Maintaining South Africa's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act will save 30,000 jobs in the Western Cape alone and increase trade from an annual R50bn-plus. But commentators warn that SA might not be so lucky next year.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Preservation order worth R162 000 granted, Makhanda High courtSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Russia Concerned US May Be Expanding Biolab Network in AfricaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: World Heritage Site listing for Ethiopian park leads to eviction of farming communitySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Waterval police are hot on the heels of business robbery suspectsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »