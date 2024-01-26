The TechCentral editorial team has put together a list of 20 apps that have become integral to our daily lives. From on-demand grocery delivery app Checkers Sixty60 to smart home automation software in the form of Home Assistant, these are the apps we use actively every day — but excluding obvious picks like WhatsApp and Instagram. What are yours? Are you building a smart home? Many people choose a solution from one of the big tech companies – Alexa from Amazon, for example, or Google Home.

But should you really be giving up the detail produced by your smart home to commercial entities whose primary motivation is to get personalised advertising in front of you, or to sell you more stuff from a marketplace? If the answer to this question is an emphatic “no”, then you’ll want to check out Home Assistant, an open-source project for building smart homes using commodity hardware such as the ever-popular Raspberry Pi





