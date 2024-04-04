15 suspects implicated in fraud allegations at University of Fort Hare to appear in court

The Dimbaza Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape will on Thursday consider whether it has jurisdiction to hear the case of 15 people accused of criminal activities at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).

Officials in the university's upper echelons, forensic experts, security bosses and lawyers were arrested over the Easter weekend in what the State says was the dismantling of a network that"milked university coffers" through dodgy contracts and suspicious billing borne of an anti-corruption drive. An indictment before the Dimbaza Magistrate's Court sketches the strands of an allegedly corrupt web with UFH investigations and vetting head Isaac Plaatjies at its centre

