The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), SAPS, and the health department are seen confiscating expired food items from spaza shops in Temba, Hammanskraal.Around 120 pupils in Komani presented with food-poisoning symptoms on Thursday.Around 120 pupils complained of food-poisoning symptoms in Komani in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the pupils, aged 8 to 19, presented with stomach ache, vomiting and itchiness. Kupelo said the pupils had told healthcare workers that they consumed food, such as scones, snacks, and frozen drinks, from a hawker who sells goods close to their schools.Fifty of them are in a stable condition at Frontier Hospital in Komani.

A 51st, a 14-year-old girl, presented at the hospital on Thursday night in a critical condition and vomiting severely, Kupelo said. She has since been admitted to ICU and is in a serious condition. Kupelo said that health and environmental officers were"taking samples for further testing" and added that the hospital had also taken samples for toxicity tests.Provincial education department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the children were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after complaining about stomach cramps, numbness, and headaches. They were discharged the same day. headtopics.com

Last week, a Grade 3 pupil from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Roodepoort died, allegedly due to food poisoning. The Gauteng Department of Education said on Friday that the boy and a fellow pupil, from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Tshepisong, hadtwo boys, Neo Khang and Leon Jele, died and two girls were fighting for their lives

at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after eating biscuits and washing them down with juice – all bought at a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto.

South Africa

