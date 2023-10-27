10 key debates at next week’s AGOA summit in South Africa

File photo of deputy United States Trade Representative CJ Mahoney (L) speaking at the 18th African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum in Abidjan 2019. (Issouf Sanogo/ AFP)

The future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is in focus as US and African trade ministers meet in South Africa. US and African trade ministers will set the direction of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for the next decade when they meet next week in South Africa.

South Africa has secured loans from the World Bank and China to help state utility Eskom address the country’s ongoing energy crisis.Fundi Tshazibana is the South African Reserve Bank’s first Black woman deputy governor at a time when the economy is struggling from all sides. headtopics.com

