10 Finalists named in AfricaIgnite Pitch Competition

The finalists for the Africa Ignite Pitch Competition have been named over a month after a call for entries was issued.

Startups from across the African continent will compete for a spot at the Startup World Cup happening in the US later this year.for its Pitch Competition. Now, the top 10 finalists for the pitch competition where a startup will be selected to travel to the US for the finals of the Startup World Cup in December have been named.

The AfricaIgnite Pitch Competition will take place at AfricaCom/Africa Tech Festival on 16th November. While a trip to the US is nice, the startup selected to travel to the Startup World Cup will also stand a chance of winning a $1 million prize. headtopics.com

“Congratulations to everyone who entered. We called for the continent’s brightest, most inspiring founders to apply to help build the African innovation ecosystem and they certainly delivered,” said senior director of events at Connecting Africa | Informa Tech, James Williams.

“I know I speak for my colleagues, the investors and judges who will be closely monitoring the pitch competition, when I say that Africa’s talent, ingenuity, and unmatched potential is abundant and diverse, and this is clearly represented in this broad array of finalists. It is therefore going to be no small task to select just one winner who will represent the continent at the Startup World Cup Final, held by Pegasus in San Francisco on 1st December,” Williams added. headtopics.com

