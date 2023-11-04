Zurich Insurance acquires 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Zurich Insurance has acquired a 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance for ₹4,051 crore ($488 million), making it the largest foreign investment in India's non-life insurance sector. The deal forms a strategic alliance with Kotak Mahindra Bank and is subject to regulatory approvals. Zurich plans to finance the acquisition through fresh capital infusion and share purchases. The company also intends to acquire an additional 19% stake over time
. Kotak General Insurance, established in 2015, serves a diverse customer base through various channels. Zurich Asia Pacific CEO, Tulsi Naidu, praised the partnership's potential
