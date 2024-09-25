Zuckerberg Joins Ultra-Exclusive $200 Billion Club

Mark Zuckerberg , CEO of Meta and a notorious supporter of leftist cases, has become one of only three people in the world to amass a net worth of $200 billion or more.that in an incredible surge of wealth, Mark Zuckerberg , the CEO of Meta , has joined the ultra-exclusive $200 billion club. This elite group, which previously included only Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, now welcomes Zuckerberg as its newest member.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos has also reclaimed his position in the $200 billion club, thanks to a $39 billion boost in his net worth, now totaling $216 billion. This resurgence is largely due to Amazon’s impressive stock performance, with shares climbing approximately 28% in 2024, nearing record levels of over $190 per share.

Notably absent from the $200 billion club is LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who started the year with a net worth exceeding $200 billion but has since seen his fortune decline by $30 billion to $177 billion. This drop is primarily due to a nearly 16 percent slide in LVMH shares this year.

