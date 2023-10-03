Zoom takes on Microsoft, Google with its own souped-up word-processing app

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock has been battered by a two-pronged menace in the post-lockdown era: A gradual return to work and blistering competition from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Both factors have played a key role in suppressing Zoom shares ZM, -2.95%, which have been flat this year vs. a 10% hike by the broader S&P 500 index SPX. Zoom shares declined 3% in trading Tuesday. On Tuesday at the company’s annual conference, Zoom unveiled its own super-charged word-processing application and answer to Microsoft MSFT, -2.61% Teams, the communications suite that has been siphoning business from Zoom’s web-based videoconferencing service, as well as Alphabet’s GOOGL, -1.30% GOOG, -1.38% Google Docs.

Zoom Docs includes AI capabilities that will help users draft, edit, summarize and change tones as well as include items from meeting discussions. The company said Zoom Docs will make it easier for workers to collaborate on a document within current Zoom products so they don’t have to toggle between tabs or apps.

“Imagine a document suite with generative AI and all its benefits,” Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “It expands on our vision of Zoom as a platform to spend your day and do your job. headtopics.com

Zoom’s new product is a rejoinder to Microsoft and Google, both of whom have been rolling out AI features to help automate tasks such as drafting and editing in Google Docs and Microsoft Word. The so-called collaborative applications market, which include web conferencing and virtual-event tools, is considered crucial as more enterprises embrace the power of AI. Zoom is a player, at 11% of the market last year, lagging Microsoft (about 30%) and Google (13.5%), according to market researcher IDC.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Zoom Is Taking On Microsoft and Google With Zoom DocsAs its stock struggles, Zoom Video is adding word processing and collaboration software to its core videoconferencing platform.

Zoom Is Launching Its Own Google Docs CompetitorZoom Docs will use AI to take collaborative notes during meetings months after Microsoft and Google released similar features.

Zoom is releasing its own version of Google DocsZoom says its collaborative documents app, rivaling Microsoft Word and Google Docs, will integrate with meetings and be generally available next year.

Zoom takes on Microsoft, Google with its own word-processing appZoom Docs is loaded with Zoom’s artificial-intelligence assistant, AI Companion, and other AI capabilities that will help users draft, edit, summarize and...

The Internet Is Really Just The “Google Web,” Microsoft CEO Says During Google’s Antitrust TrialMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella said the tech mammoth is simply unable to compete with Google.

Zoom Docs launches in 2024 with built-in AI collaboration featuresZoom’s new tool expands beyond the Zoom meeting.