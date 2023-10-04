Zoom made employees return to the office to feel your hybrid pain

Zoom, which became a lifeline for remote workers during the pandemic, says it has a clear rationale for why it’s calling some workers back to the office twice a week: To build collaborative products for the new ways of working, employees need to experience the pain firsthand.

Saxon couldn’t completely rule out the chance that the company may choose to increase in-office days. However, it might change in totally different ways, too.But not all hybrid plans offer enough flexibility, said Prithwiraj Choudhury, a Harvard Business School professor, who studies the future of work.

“It’s a good thing for a tech company developing tools for hybrid work to also experience it,” Choudhury said. “But why do you want to have such a limited and rigid version of it? Let teams decide what works. headtopics.com

Choudhury also said policies that only affect some people and not others can create two classes of workers, which can lead to mistrust and miscommunications. At its annual conference, Zoom pushed products beyond its video conferencing tool aiming to position itself as the go-to product for the way work has changed. It introduced its Zoom Docs, explored its recently debuted artificial intelligence features and highlighted its team chat, phone and customer service products.

