Zoo Boo returns this weekend at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Zoo visitors can also watch underwater pumpkin carving, participate in "ghostly" games, arts and crafts and be part of a scavenger hunt.

Costumes are encouraged for everyone but the zoo asks no face masks or full-face point for adults. A costume parade is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. each day. The event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and is free with admission to the zoo.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

San Diego Zoo recognized internationally for acclaimed 'Frozen Zoo'Jeff Lasky is an award-seeking journalist and the ultimate 'utility player' for ABC 10News in San Diego.

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Boo Buckets for HalloweenWashington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.

San Antonio McDonald’s locations will re-release Boo Buckets Oct. 17San Antonio McDonald’s locations next week will celebrate the spooky season with nostalgia-inducing Boo Buckets, which double as plastic Happy Meal containers and trick-or-treat vessels. Like many of the chain's other limited-time items — such as the cult favorite McRib sandwich — the collectible buckets draw an enthusiastic response.

30 Things From Walmart That’ll Help Your Whole Family Celebrate Spooky SeasonDo your thing, boo.

‘Boo Buckets' for 2023 return to McDonald's next weekFor some, spooky season is already here. For McDonald’s, it begins next week.

Yes, all zoo pandas in the U.S. are being returned to ChinaThe Nash Hernandez Orchestra has been making music since 1949.