Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Strategy for Inactivation of Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria

Researchers have developed a strategy using zinc oxide nanoparticles to inactivate multidrug-resistant bacteria. The study found that the nanoparticles effectively killed the bacteria by disrupting their cell membranes.

This approach could potentially be used to combat antibiotic-resistant infections.

