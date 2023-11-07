Zimmer Biomet beats Q3 profit estimates on higher knee surgery demand

Medical device maker Zimmer Biomet reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit, driven by a rebound in knee surgeries. The company's adjusted profit per share was $1.65, beating analysts' estimate of $1.60. However, Zimmer lowered its full-year revenue forecast due to a stronger dollar. Sales at the knees unit rose 7.5% to $706.3 million. Third-quarter revenue increased by 5% to $1.75 billion.

