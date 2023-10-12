Zimbabwean opposition leader calls for reinstatement of 15 expelled lawmakers

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader on Thursday urged the Parliament speaker to reinstate 15 of his party's lawmakers, saying they were removed from their positions because of a fraudulent letter. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said the lawmakers' removal was part of an attempt by the ruling ZANU-PF party 'to silence us.

That led to a protest in Parliament by other CCC lawmakers, who were ejected by police. ZIMBABWE ARRESTS 41 POLL MONITORS, ACCUSES THEM OF TRYING TO RIG VOTE COUNT FOR OPPOSITION The CCC has said it will boycott parliamentary business until the 15 are reinstated, widening the post-election political cracks. Chamisa has also accused Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF of post-election intimidation and violence.

Chiefs looking for 16th straight win over Broncos when they meet Thursday nightThe Chiefs will be seeking their 16th consecutive win over the Broncos when the longtime AFC West rivals meet Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ 27-24 win last New Year’s Day was preserved when the Kansas City defense stopped the Broncos on fourth down near midfield with 1:21 left in the game. Prior to the Chiefs’ current win streak, the Broncos had won seven in a row. The Broncos are coming off a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets, while the Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 last Sunday

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football: TV, Streaming InfoWhat you need to know about the AFC West rivals' matchup.

Cooler, cloudier conditions return: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecastWeather

Willie Nelson Movie 'Willie And Me' Sets Release Date With QuiverEXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights to Willie and Me, a comedy marking the feature directorial debut of L.A.-based German actress Eva Hassmann, who stars opposite 12-t…

Broncos aim to end 15-game losing streak to Chiefs on Thursday night at ArrowheadThe Denver Broncos will be trying to end a 15-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs when the longtime AFC West rivals play Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The skid spans six head or interim coaches for Denver, and it is one that new coach Sean Payton will be out to end. The Broncos have lost four of their first five games this season, including last week's loss to the Jets in which they blew a halftime lead. The Chiefs have not lost since their opener against Detroit. They are coming

Special guests Christian Kirk and Trevor Lawrence will be on Jaguars All Access on ThursdayBrent Martineau, Jeff Lageman, and special guests, Jags wide receiver Christian Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be on Jaguars All Access.