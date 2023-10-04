Zimbabwe announces 100 suspected cholera deaths and imposes restrictions on gatherings

FILE - Health workers attend to patients suffering from cholera symptoms at a local hospital in Harare, Tuesday, Sept, 11, 2018. Zimbabwe has recorded 100 suspected deaths from cholera and more than 5,000 possible cases since late Sept. 2023.

The health ministry announced the death toll late Wednesday and said 30 of the deaths had been confirmed as from cholera through laboratory tests. It said 905 confirmed cases had been recorded, as well as another 4,609 suspected cases.

Cholera is a water-borne disease that can spread rapidly in areas with poor sanitation and is caused by the ingestion of contaminated water or food. Zimbabwe struggles with access to clean water. Large gatherings at funerals, which are common in the southern African country as people flock to mourn the dead, have been stopped in some of the most affected areas in parts of the Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. No more than 50 people are allowed to attend funerals, while people should avoid shaking hands and are not allowed to serve food at the funerals, the government said. headtopics.com

The government has also said people should stop attending open markets, some social gatherings and outdoor church camps, where there is usually no sanitary infrastructure.Buhera, an impoverished southeastern district, is the epicenter of the current outbreak, the health ministry said, adding that cases have now spread to 41 districts in various parts of the country, including the capital, Harare.

