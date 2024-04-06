Zillow Ranks Best Markets for First-Time Buyers Based on Age and Affordability

Zillow ranked markets based on the percent of the population between 29 and 43 years old, among several other metrics. San Antonio had 31% of its population in the study's designated age range, and residents spent only 23% of its median household income on rent. Additionally, Zillow deemed 33% of the houses listed for sale here as "affordable," meaning they cost less than 30% of a family's monthly income. Neighboring Austin took the No. 5 spot.

However, that ranking largely relied on Austin's younger population — 34% are between 29 and 43 years old. That's the largest share of the population in that age range to crack Zillow's top 10 best markets for first-time buyers

Zillow Markets First-Time Buyers Age Affordability San Antonio Austin

