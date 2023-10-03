Zesty chicken thighs are a cinch, grilled indoors or out

Za’atar, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic are used to marinate chicken thighs that go onto a hot grill with lemon halves in this season-bridging meal.I reluctantly pulled out a sweatshirt the other day, and on my morning walk with my dog, Frito, I watched as a few leaves, golden brown as well-baked pie crust, fell from the old oaks and elms on my street.

I’m already missing the seemingly carefree days of summer, long and lazy, full of plump fruit and sunshine. As I start to get ready for a season of coziness, I’m hanging on to one of summer’s traditional pleasures: cooking outdoors.

As I read through “A Cook’s Book,” I started to notice that Slater uses his grill pan quite a bit. “You are allowed to keep a sharp knife and single piece of kitchen equipment. What would it be?” Slater writes. “A question I can answer in a single heartbeat. ‘My ridged, cast-iron griddle pan, if I may … my tiny griddle the size of a dinner plate, with just enough room for a couple of chicken legs.

From there, you make a simple marinade of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and za’atar. It’s a mix that Slater doesn’t reserve just for chicken. He uses it on eggplant, pork chops, lamb ribs, zucchini and mushrooms, too. After their za’atar bath, the chicken thighs go onto a ripping hot grill or grill pan. headtopics.com

Once it’s cooked, you’ll serve it with the easiest sauce I’ve ever made: tahini stirred into plain yogurt. The nuttiness of the tahini pairs wonderfully with the tangy yogurt. Slater recommends you serve the dish with warm flatbread, perhaps also kissed by the grill, to scoop up any chicken juices that mingle with the creamy sauce.

Shake off any excess marinade, place the chicken on the grill over the flame, close the lid and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, so any bits of fat render. Turn the thighs over and move them to the indirect-heat side of the grill. Add the lemon halves, cut-side down, to the grill. If using a gas grill, reduce the temperature to 325 and close the lid. For a charcoal grill, allow the temperature to decrease to about 325 degrees, and close the lid.

