Zendaya's Style Evolution: From Disney Star to Fashion Icon

Zendaya has always been a fashion risk-taker, and her style evolution is evident from her early days as a Disney star to her current status as a fashion icon. From experimental looks to epic suits, she always manages to pull off any outfit. Explore her complete style transformation.

This triple threat entertainer has been taking sartorial risks since day one. With a major award and a new Valentino partnership, Zendaya's status as a veritable fashion icon is undeniable – and it's been this way for a while. The multi-hyphenate has us accustomed to daringly experimental looks that she always seems to somehow look killer in — no matter how elaborate or over-the-top they may be.

From the array of hairstyles she's tried out over the last few years to her well-documented penchant for epic suits, there's nothing Z can't pull off. And the best part? That's how her sartorial game has always been. Even as a young Disney star, way before Malcolm & Marie and Euphoria, the performer took major fashion risks and was never a snooze to look at on the red carpet. Don't believe us? Click through the photos and watch Zendaya's complete style evolution. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021 in New York Cit

