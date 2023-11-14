Zendaya's Style Evolution: From Disney Star to Fashion Icon

This triple threat entertainer has been taking sartorial risks since day one. With a major award and a new Valentino partnership, Zendaya's status as a veritable fashion icon is undeniable – and it's been this way for a while. The multi-hyphenate has us accustomed to daringly experimental looks that she always seems to somehow look killer in — no matter how elaborate or over-the-top they may be.
From the array of hairstyles she's tried out over the last few years to her well-documented penchant for epic suits, there's nothing Z can't pull off. And the best part? That's how her sartorial game has always been. Even as a young Disney star, way before Malcolm & Marie and Euphoria, the performer took major fashion risks and was never a snooze to look at on the red carpet. Don't believe us? Click through the photos and watch Zendaya's complete style evolution. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021 in New York Cit
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »