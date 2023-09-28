Zendaya’s New Sports Movie Could Break A 19-Year Box Office Record

How Zendaya’s tennis movie could break a record. While sports movies are quite common in Hollywood, tennis movies are less so. There are an abundance of iconic and cult classic films about football, hockey, soccer, and baseball, however the best tennis movies are few and far between.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT These days, anything that Zendaya is in will likely garner a massive audience, and it's likely that her next film, Challengers, will not only succeed, but break an almost 20-year-long sports movie record. What we know about Challengers is that it's a 2024 sports romance film starring Zendaya as a tennis star turned coach that is at the center of a love triangle between two handsome tennis players. Though the film won't be release for another seven months, anticipation is already high for the film, which looks steamy, intense, and incredibly messy.

While sports movies are quite common in Hollywood, tennis movies are less so. There are an abundance of iconic and cult classic films about football, hockey, soccer, and baseball, however the best tennis movies are few and far between. The most recent tennis film that gained popularity was 2021's King Richard, and prior to that, Battle of the Sexes and Wimbledon made some sort of name for themselves. However, it clearly isn't often that a tennis movie succeeds at the box office or with critics. Fortunately, Zendaya's Challengers could change that. If this movie succeeds like it is projected to, it could become the next great tennis hit.

Zendaya Could Power Challengers To Become The Highest-Grossing Tennis Movie Because tennis movies lack the staying power of other sports films, it wouldn't be a stretch to theorize that Challengers could become the highest-grossing tennis movie ever. As of now, the highest-grossing tennis film is 2004's Wimbledon. The film, which follows a weary tennis player that miraculously makes it to Wimbledon, earned $41 million worldwide. Compared to Zendaya's past projects, this amount is nothing. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned approximately $125 million on its opening day in the U.S. and Canada alone, while Dune earned $402 million worldwide.

Considering these numbers, Challengers has a very good chance of beating Wimbledon at the box office. This would not only make Challengers the highest-grossing tennis movie of all time, but it would also set a new standard for tennis movies. The number to beat would be much, much higher than Wimbledon gave. This could even spur filmmakers to make more tennis movies with more big stars. Overall, Challengers and its cast have the opportunity to really shake up the sports drama genre and tennis movies in general.

Challengers' Box Office Success Would Be Huge For Zendaya While Zendaya is clearly already successful, Challengers' success would be a different kind of win. This is because the majority of Zendaya's movies are popular in large part because they are franchises. Though No Way Home did well, it was not Zendaya alone that brought in those numbers. On the other hand, if Challengers does well, the reason for that success will point much more to Zendaya. This film does not have a franchise to back it up or even a star-studded cast. Really, Zendaya is front and center in Challengers, and in this way, the film will be a test of how much audiences love the child star.