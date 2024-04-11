Zendaya Produces and Stars in Tennis Drama 'Challengers'

Zendaya relished the double duty of producing ' Challengers ', a tense drama set in the world of professional tennis, and starring in the film's leading role. In the movie, directed by Luca Guadagnino , Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a self-confident former tennis champion who now coaches her husband Art. When Art's former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend reappears after over a decade, problems from their past start affecting their present.

To ensure authenticity, the actors immersed themselves into the world of tennis, creating a close bond in the process

