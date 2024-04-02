Zendaya Breaks Down Her Character in New Featurette for 'Challengers'

In the video, Zendaya breaks down her character, tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan. Zendaya also breaks down how Tashi will have to find a way to “redefine herself” as her career shifts. The new featurette also features some clips from the upcoming film, which is set to arrive in theaters on April 26, 2024.“Zendaya’s Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court,” reads the synopsis.

“Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.” Challengers is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino from a screenplay written by Justin Kuritzke

