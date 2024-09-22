Zelenskyy Visits Pennsylvania Ammunition Plant, Urges 'More' Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves from the back seat of a U.S. Secret Service vehicle as his motorcade departs the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Pittston Township, Pa. en route to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Zelenskyy’s visit kicked off a busy week in the United States as he works tirelessly to shore up support for Ukraine in the war. He will speak at the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday and then travel to Washington for talks on Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

She said many of her friends’ parents have worked in the ammunition plant, and she called Zelenskyy’s visit “a wonderful thing.” With the war now well into its third year, Zelenskyy has been pushing the U.S. for permission to use longer range missile systems to fire deeper inside of Russia.

