Zelenskyy To Visit Pennsylvania Ammunition Factory Amid War Effort

FILE - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends the Fourth Crimea Platform Leaders Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine , Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

He also will address the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering in New York and travel to Washington for talks on Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Howitzers can strike targets up to 15 miles to 20 miles away and are highly valued by ground forces to take out enemy targets from a protected distance.With the war now well into its third year, Zelenskyy has been pushing the U.S. for permission to use longer range missile systems to fire deeper inside of Russia.The Defense Department has emphasized that Ukraine can already hit Moscow with Ukrainian-produced drones, and there is hesitation on the strategic implications of a U.S.

During his visit, Zelenskyy is expected meet and thank workers who have increased production of the 155 mm rounds over the past year.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that's producing one of the most critically needed munitions of the war, 155 mm artillery shells. That word comes from two U.S. officials and a third familiar with Zelenskyy’s schedule.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that's producing one of the most critically needed munitions of the war, 155 mm artillery shells. That word comes from two U.S. officials and a third familiar with Zelenskyy’s schedule.

