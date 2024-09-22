Zelenskyy Thanks US for Ammunition Support During Pennsylvania Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves from the back seat of a U.S. Secret Service vehicle as his motorcade departs the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Pittston Township, Pa., en route to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

The Scranton plant is one of the few facilities in the country to manufacture 155 mm artillery shells and has increased production over the past year. Ukraine has already received more than 3 million of them from the U.S. As Zelenskyy's large motorcade made its way to the ammunition plant in the afternoon, a small contingent of supporters waving Ukrainian flags assembled nearby to show their appreciation for his visit.

Laryssa Salak, 60, whose parents also immigrated from Ukraine, also said she was pleased Zelenskyy came to thank the workers. She said it upsets her that funding for Ukraine's defense has divided Americans and that even some of her friends oppose the support, saying the money should go to help Americans instead.

With the war now well into its third year, Zelenskyy has been pushing the U.S. for permission to use longer range missile systems to fire deeper inside of Russia. At one point in the war, Ukraine was firing between 6,000 and 8,000 of the 155 mm shells per day. That rate started to deplete U.S. stockpiles and drew concern that the level on hand was not enough to sustain U.S. military needs if another major conventional war broke out, such as in a potential conflict over Taiwan.

Ukraine Zelenskyy US Ammunition Russia Support

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that's producing one of the most critically needed munitions of the war, 155 mm artillery shells.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that's producing one of the most critically needed munitions of the war, 155 mm artillery shells. That word comes from two U.S. officials and a third familiar with Zelenskyy’s schedule.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that's producing one of the most critically needed munitions of the war, 155 mm artillery shells. That word comes from two U.S. officials and a third familiar with Zelenskyy’s schedule.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that's producing one of the most critically needed munitions of the war, 155 mm artillery shells.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning a trip to a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to express his gratitude to the workers for their contributions to Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning a trip to a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to express his gratitude to the workers who are contributing to Ukraine's defense efforts against Russia's invasion.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »