Zelda: TOTK’s Map May Be Hiding Another Secret Stone

It appears that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is hiding a Secret Stone in its map of Hyrule. Originally belonging to the Zonai, the artifacts greatly amplify the Sages’ magical abilities in Tears of the Kingdom. The seven known Secret Stones are mostly discovered in their corresponding ancient temples in TOTK, if not already in the possession of other characters.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Secret Stones in TOTK can offer their owner great power, especially if swallowed (albeit at great personal cost). But they are also just one of many examples of the Japanese magatama being adapted into media.

TOTK’s Hidden Secret Stone Limits Fast-Travel It is clear that the Secret Stone formed by the airborne Shrines of Light is no coincidence. Not only are the two ends of the magatama very well-defined over Hebra and Akkala, there are no Shrines positioned over the Gerudo Desert. headtopics.com

It is worth noting that the Shines found in the region of the Great Sky Island and Necluda are located towards the center of the body of the magatama. This would seem to diverge from the overall pattern; although they could represent carvings found on the Secret Stones, in that case, these shrines would be expected to be found placed more towards the wide end of the magatama.

Although some shrines appear to obscure the fact, the actual area covered by them in TOTK’s sky is clearly in the shape of a Secret Stone. In fact, ignoring the shrines positioned over the center of Hyrule makes the shape far easier to see, and clearly leaves Taunhiy Shrine to represent the Stone’s Sheikah Eye carving. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Book excerpt: Sly Stone\u0027s memoir, 'Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)'The pop-rock-funk legend has written a family history (of Sly and the Family Stone), and the story of his relationship with music that extends to his earliest memories.

Robin D. Stone, LMHCRobin D. Stone, LMHC, is a psychotherapist in private practice at Positive Psychology Associates in Manhattan.

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt win 20th straight game in drubbing of HersheyHigh School Sports

Jelling Stone analysis reveals runestone carver's name and identifies a powerful Viking queenKristina Killgrove is an archaeologist with specialties in ancient human skeletons and science communication. Her academic research has appeared in numerous scientific journals, while her news stories and essays have been published in venues such as Forbes, Mental Floss and Smithsonian. Kristina earned a doctorate in anthropology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and also holds bachelor's and master's degrees in classical archaeology.



Emma Stone Looks Like a Sexy Inspector Gadget in a Double-Trench MinidressOn October 4, Emma Stone attended a screening of her short film 'Bleat' wearing a tailored minidress designed to look like two trench coats.