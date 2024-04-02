Zaxby's Opens Second Location in San Antonio

Georgia-based Zaxby's has opened its second location in San Antonio, offering interior seating for up to 70 diners and employing 100 people. The new store is located in the Selma area and will serve fried chicken, chicken wings, and cheese curds.

