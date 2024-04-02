Zaxby's Opens Second Location in San Antonio

Georgia-based Zaxby's has opened its second location in San Antonio, offering interior seating for up to 70 diners and employing 100 people. The new store is located in the Selma area and will serve fried chicken, chicken wings, and cheese curds.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »