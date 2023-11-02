Zalando Lowers Revenue Guidance Amid Multiple Headwinds in Q3

It now expects GVM to amount to between -2 percent and +1 percent and revenue to contract between 3 percent and 0.5 percent in 2023. Previously, the company had expected GMV and revenue to come in at the lower half of the guidance ranges of 1-7 percent for GMV and -1 percent to +4 percent for revenue.On the plus side, the company reported gains in profitability by containing fulfillment costs, even as pressures on gross margin continue.

It said adjusted EBIT in Q3 zoomed 72 percent to 23.2 million euros, and noted full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT would be maintained at between 300 million euros and 350 million euros.

In a research note, RBC Capital Markets’ analyst Wassachon Udomsilpa noted the numbers came in a touch below consensus. “We believe Zalando’s growth performance improved in October, given improving weather conditions,” she added.“Storytelling, logistics and technology are key to boost our future growth. Our healthy balance sheet gives us the financial flexibility to make these strategic investments,” Sandra Dembeck, Zalando’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

United States Headlines Read more: WWD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: Zalando Slashes Guidance Amid Lackluster DemandBy Mauro Orru Zalando lowered its forecasts for the year as it expects pressure on demand to continue. The German online fashion retailer now expects a...

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: CVS Health’s stock up after earnings beat, but company lowers full-year EPS guidanceCiara Linnane is MarketWatch's investing- and corporate-news editor. She is based in New York.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Zillow's stock drops 4% after real-estate company lowers revenue outlookInvestors focused on weaker outlook for current quarter

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

CNBC: Airbnb beats on revenue but offers weaker-than-expected guidanceAirbnb reported third-quarter results after the bell, beating analyst revenue and total bookings consensus estimates but offering weaker-than-expected guidance.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: E.l.f.’s stock jumps 10% on earnings, revenue beat; strong guidanceJon Swartz is a senior reporter for MarketWatch in San Francisco, covering many of the biggest players in tech, including Netflix, Facebook and Google. Jon has covered technology for more than 20 years, and previously worked for Barron's and USA Today. Follow him on Twitter jswartz.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Airbnb beats on revenue but offers weaker-than-expected guidanceAirbnb reported third-quarter results after the bell, beating analyst revenue and total bookings consensus estimates but offering weaker-than-expected guidance.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕