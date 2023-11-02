Zalando Lowers Revenue Guidance Amid Multiple Headwinds in Q3

It now expects GVM to amount to between -2 percent and +1 percent and revenue to contract between 3 percent and 0.5 percent in 2023. Previously, the company had expected GMV and revenue to come in at the lower half of the guidance ranges of 1-7 percent for GMV and -1 percent to +4 percent for revenue.On the plus side, the company reported gains in profitability by containing fulfillment costs, even as pressures on gross margin continue.
It said adjusted EBIT in Q3 zoomed 72 percent to 23.2 million euros, and noted full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT would be maintained at between 300 million euros and 350 million euros.
In a research note, RBC Capital Markets’ analyst Wassachon Udomsilpa noted the numbers came in a touch below consensus. “We believe Zalando’s growth performance improved in October, given improving weather conditions,” she added.“Storytelling, logistics and technology are key to boost our future growth. Our healthy balance sheet gives us the financial flexibility to make these strategic investments,” Sandra Dembeck, Zalando’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.
