Zack Snyder Teases Upcoming Project Announcement 'Very Soon'

’s upcoming project s always generate considerable buzz among the director’s fans and he has hinted at an announcement coming “very soon.” After the recent premiere of his animated serieson Netflix, Snyder has revealed that he is considering multiple ideas, emphasizing his commitment to creative storytelling across various formats, including animation and live-action. Zack Snyder recently confirmed that he will decide on his next project, either a movie or a series, “very soon.

Snyder’s statement came while promoting his latest project, Twilight of the Gods, which premiered on Netflix on September 19, 2024. Co-created with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, the animated series is based on Norse mythology and features a star-studded cast. Co-produced by Stone Quarry Animation and French studio Xilam Animation, the show explores a mature, action-packed narrative surrounding key mythological figures, including Sigrid, Leif, and Thor. The voice cast includes Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, and Pilou Asbæk as Thor Odinson. Other notable voices in the series are Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Peter Franzén as Glaumar, and John Noble as Odin.

Zack Snyder’s next project remains under wraps, and he has not disclosed whether it will follow the animated format of Twilight of the Gods or return to live-action like Rebel Moon. However, Snyder’s track record for balancing multiple projects suggests he will finalize a decision soon after seeing the initial reaction to Twilight of the Gods.

With Twilight of the Gods now streaming and generating conversation around the filmmaker’s past works, fans eagerly anticipate Snyder’s upcoming projects. In May, Varietythat Snyder was in talks to direct a series based on his hit 2006 movie 300. However, the extent to which Snyder will be involved in such a series, and whether it will be his next project, remains to be seen.Anubhav Chaudhry serves as an SEO Content Writer for ComingSoon.

