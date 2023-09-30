Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Pits Batman Against Darkseid & Superman In Haunting Fan Trailer

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Batman and the rest of the DCEU team go through the Knightmare timeline against Superman and Darkseid in a new Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 fan trailer.

To show what Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 plans could have looked like on Netflix, Screen Culture released a new trailer as a proof-of-concept for what would go down in the second installment. The story focuses deeper on the Knightmare timeline that has been teased throughout Snyder's movies, which got even clearer in Zack Snyder's Justice League, where more visions were shown.

The Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 fan trailer also retools footage from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, pitting the Dark Knight against the Man of Steel once again. The only catch this time is that Superman is now under Darkseid's control, as he succumbs to the Anti-Life Equation

RELATED: How To Watch DCEU Movies In Order (By Release Date & Chronologically) What We Know About Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Plans Over the last few years, Zack Snyder has talked many times about what people could have expected from his version of Justice League 2 and beyond.

What We Know About Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Plans Over the last few years, Zack Snyder has talked many times about what people could have expected from his version of Justice League 2 and beyond. The sequel would have seen the tragic death of Lois Lane, which in turn would have set up the Knightmare future where Darkseid corrupts Superman. Based on Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 storyboards, it would have also been revealed that Lois was pregnant with Bruce Wayne's child.

One of the major players in Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 plans would have been Lex Luthor and the formation of the Injustice League. With characters like Captain Cold, Ocean Master, Black Manta, and Doctor Maru being part of the team, Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 would have pulled a lot of connections from other DC movies from the original DCEU slate, as The Flash and Aquaman were originally set to come out before a potential sequel. Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 would have ended with the remaining team members at a loss before the major finale in Zack Snyder's Justice League 3.

Even though there may not be any plans to produce his remaining sequels, the Snyderverse could always come back as an Elseworlds property down the line. Whether it would be as live-action movies or even through animation, it would be interesting to see Zack Snyder's Justice League vision fully realized and completed in order to give the audience a conclusion to his story. For now, though, it seems Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 will remain one of the many unmade DC movies for at least the time being.