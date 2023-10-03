Zack Snyder's Big Justice League Omission Is Great News For The New DCU

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Both Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League — the director's version of the movie released on Max — have one glaring omission, and the new DC Universe can explore that to its advantage.

The first major recast of the heroes chosen by Snyder for the DCEU has already happened, with the upcoming DC movies and series in Gunn's new DCU counting with a younger Superman. David Corenswet takes on the role that was last played by Henry Cavill.

With the 2021 release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on Max, the DCEU saw another major Justice League hero be brought to the universe, with Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter debuting. While Snyder originally planned for Wayne T. headtopics.com

Green Lantern's Big-Screen Absence Makes His DCU Reboot Easier Since 2011, Green Lantern has been missing from the big screen. While that is not ideal, the character's absence is great for Gunn's DCU. The new DC Universe has been receiving complaints about some actors being confirmed to return as their DC characters while Cavill and others are recast.

Read more:

screenrant »

Zack Snyder's Justice League Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO MaxFans of DC superhero movies will want to know where to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League. Here's how to stream the movie via HBO Max.

Justice League (2017) Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime Video & HBO MaxFans of superhero team-up movies will want to know where to watch Justice League (2017). Here's how to stream the movie online.

Your October viewing guide: Champions League, Premier League and moreFrom the Premier League to the Concacaf Nations League and everything in between, here are the most interesting and impactful matches of the coming month.

Phillies’ Zack Wheeler ready for his chance at a postseason rewrite, starting with Game 1 TuesdayWheeler remembers Game 6 of the 2022 World Series for what could have been. Eleven months later, he’s grateful for another shot at going all the way.

Phillies to send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound to kick off 2023 MLB postseasonIt will be the third postseason series Wheeler has opened for the Phillies.