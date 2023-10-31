Zachry Hospitality Breaks Ground on Monarch San Antonio Hotel

Zachry Hospitality broke ground on the Monarch San Antonio hotel project, the first Curio Collection by Hilton-branded hotel in the city. The 17-story hotel is expected to open in 2026 after facing numerous delays since it was first proposed in 2012. The groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant milestone for the Zachry family and city officials.

