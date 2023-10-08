Zach Wilson needs to show Jets he can be more than one-hit wonder

DENVER — He didn’t win the game, but he was the better quarterback last time, and the other quarterback was Patrick Mahomes.It shouldn’t be asking too much. Because Zach Wilson doesn’t have to play against the Jets defense. Russell Wilson does.

At a pivotal juncture — when 2-3 would keep hope alive with winnable games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders following the Eagles next week— this is not the time for Zach Wilson to be any one-hit wonder.

Maybe this time, after all the times he has been knocked down, Zach Wilson can get back up and stay back up. And with a synergy growing between the Jets quarterback and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, there should be no hesitation for Zach Wilson to play uninhibited, to play unshackled, to play to win, just as he played against Mahomes and the Chiefs. headtopics.com

“I think you can see Breece is just champing at the bit, he’s ready to roll, he wants to be given the green light,” center Connor McGovern said. “Every week he’s just been more hungry after every game, so I think he’s ready to rock.

“He has the arm talent, he has the wherewithal to be a great quarterback,” McGovern said. “As an O-line, you want to keep him clean and keep that confidence high, ’cause when you do, he can do some special stuff. headtopics.com

