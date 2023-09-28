Zach Wilson is out to change Joe Namath’s perception

The struggling third-year quarterback firmly landed in the crosshairs of the flabbergasted team legend earlier this week. earlier this week, however, and Wilson knows it’s incumbent on him to change Broadway Joe’s disapproving opinion. “He’s passionate and he’s obviously one of the greats.

As an offense, we have to do everything we can to try and prove him wrong,” Wilson said after practice Thursday in Florham Park ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “We’ll keep doing what we can to improve. I think the guys are very optimistic, and we all believe in each other. So I’m excited for this week.”

Wilson averaged just 4.4 yards per pass attempt in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Patriots, completing 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards and no touchdowns while getting sacked three times. Speaking Monday on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio

, the 80-year-old Namath said he didn’t “take anything positive” out of Wilson’s “awful” performance. The Hall of Famer and Super Bowl III hero added that he’s “seen enough” from Wilson, who was reinserted as the starter when Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1. headtopics.com

Zach Wilson knows its on him to change Joe Namath’s mind about it.Asked during the radio interview for his reasoning for that harsh assessment, Namath responded, “Why? Were you watching? I mean, puh-lease. You sit down? You sit down on a play, you go right down? What happened? I thought you were trying to make plays and win. You quit on a play. What is going on? It’s disgusting.”

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, insisted Namath’s words didn’t bother him.

“I don’t think so,” Wilson said. “Obviously, Joe was an unbelievable player, but this locker room is tight-knit. We’re working to get better, and I’m working to get better. I know I need to improve, and I promise I’m doing everything I can to keep trying to get better.”

Joe Namath did not hold back in his criticisms of Wilson, saying he'd "seen enough" of the second-year QB.Zach Wilson at practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, on Thursday September 28th, 2023.Rodgers and coach Robert Saleh