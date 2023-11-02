Zach Wilson finding his stride as Jets' clock ticks down

After forcing things too often led to too many turnovers and his benching last season, Wilson mostly has eliminated the killer mistakes and allowed the defense to lead the way to victory.“Coaches don’t call plays to be conservative and check the ball down,” Wilson said. “It really comes down to ‘Is the shot there?’ and if it’s not, where are my outlets? How can I get the ball out of my hands? Every play is that way.

The challenge for coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is finding a fine line between most-of-game Wilson and end-of-game Wilson. “Do I enjoy when you need it and I’m able to get out of the pocket and maybe go try to make something happen?” Wilson asked rhetorically. “Yeah, for sure.”After all, he was sacked on a fourth-and-10 with 1:26 to go that should’ve wrapped up a Giants’ win.

“It’s one of those situations that things don’t always go your way because it’s so frantic and it’s very, very rare that something can happen on time,” Wilson said. “So it’s like you have a love-hate for them because one you didn’t make it and the other one you do.”

Well, teammate Mekhi Becton thinks he might be witnessing extraterrestrial life when he sees Rodgers dropping back to throw passes during pregame warm-ups less than two months removed from Achilles surgery.

“He might be an alien,” Becton quipped. “At his age (39) and the injury he had, to be recovered that fast, he’s a different kind of guy, for sure.” LB Quincy Williams was called for two personal foul penalties — an unnecessary roughness and an illegal hit — last game.

