Zach LaVine's Future with the Chicago Bulls in Doubt

Zach LaVine’s seventh season with the Chicago Bulls is looking like his last, and it probably won’t be a full one. After years of rumors suggesting his team was less than fully committed to him, and certainly interested in listening to trade offers, LaVine and the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $215 million contract in the summer of 2022.

It was a matter of business, not preference: LaVine was a two-time All-Star and an efficient volume scorer, making him roughly one of the best fifty players in the NBA, all of whom have the negotiating power to get equivalent money somewhere in the league—and neither side, in this case, had an immediate path to participate in that ecosystem of talent exchange without one another. It’s not exactly clear that LaVine and the Bulls don’t, in some suboptimal sense, still need each other. What is crystally evident, though, is that their desire to work together, never terribly strong, has eroded into the bone of their player/organization relationshi





🏆 588. RealGM » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zach LaVine hints at trade request amid frustration with Chicago BullsChicago Bulls player Zach LaVine suggests a potential trade request due to frustration with the team's lack of winning. While not confirming if he requested a trade, LaVine acknowledges being in trade talks for a long time.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 588. / 22,5 Read more »

Zach LaVine’s 51 points not enough for Bulls in 118-102 loss to PistonsJalen Duren had 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons overcame a career-high 51 points from Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-102 on Saturday night.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 588. / 22,5 Read more »

Pistons overcome Zach LaVine's 51 points to beat the Bulls 118-102DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons overcame a career-high 51 points from Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-102 on Saturday night.

Source: AP - 🏆 588. / 22,5 Read more »

NBA roundup: Despite 51 from Zach LaVine, Pistons top BullsCade Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists as the host Detroit Pistons overcame a career high from Zach LaVine and defeated the Chicago Bulls 118-102 in their home opener on Saturday night.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 588. / 22,5 Read more »

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Say Bulls 'Need To Figure It Out'Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Say Bulls 'Need To Figure It Out' - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM - 🏆 588. / 22,5 Read more »

Zach Lavine scores 22, but Bulls lose to unbeaten MavericksZach Lavine scores 22, but Bulls lose to unbeaten Mavericks

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 588. / 22,5 Read more »