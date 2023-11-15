Zach LaVine hints at trade request amid frustration with Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine isn’t denying the rumors anymore. For the last three years, LaVine has been quick to shut down any talk of a move away from the Chicago Bulls. But a day after a report by The Athletic suggested mutual interest in pursuing a trade, LaVine on Wednesday didn’t clear the smoke while speaking with reporters at a shootaround at the Advocate Center. LaVine did not outright answer whether he requested a trade.

But he made it clear that frustration with a lack of winning has reached a new level. The Bulls entered their game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at the United Center at 4-7. “My camp talks to (the front office) all the time,” LaVine said. “It’s not like we’re not in a good relationship or a good talking space. We understand the business of basketball — I do more than most people. People talk. I’ve been in trade talks for a long time, so I understand the situation, but once news is always broken it’s a big thing. It’s not like it will be the first or the last time it’s going to happen with my nam

United States Headlines Read more: CHİCAGOTRİBUNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Trade Rumors Surrounding Zach LaVine Heat Up in ChicagoNBA teams are reportedly interested in trading for Zach LaVine, and the Bulls are open to potential deals. The convenience of the men’s college basketball Champions Classic in Chicago this week could aid trade discussions.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Chicago Bulls Thrive on Opponents' MistakesDespite trailing in various categories, the Chicago Bulls excel in capitalizing on opponents' mistakes, ranking second in the league in points off turnovers. This production is crucial for the low-scoring team.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Chicago Bulls' Shaky Start: Can They Save the City?The Chicago Bulls ' shaky start to the season has put pressure on them to turn things around and save the city from the agony and heartbreak experienced by other professional teams. With a nine-day stretch ahead, the Bulls have a chance to make a significant impact on the rest of the season.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

COVERS: Oilers vs Islanders: Can Zach Hyman lead the Oilers to victory?A pair of slumping teams, the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders, face off tonight. The Oilers recently fired their head coach and are hoping for a wake-up call. Zach Hyman's performance will be key in determining the outcome.

Source: Covers | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Zach ArnettIt's been a rough week already for college football coaches. Mississippi State has fired football coach Zach Arnett just 10 games into his first season, the school announced Monday morning.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

COVERS: Purdue Center Zach Edey Set to Shine Against XavierPurdue has only needed Zach Edey sparingly to start the season, but Monday's matchup with Xavier may be the perfect opportunity for him to show out. We break down his scoring total in our NCAAB betting picks below.

Source: Covers | Read more »