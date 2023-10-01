Zach Johnson got totally outmatched in US Ryder Cup flop

Jon Rahm has perfect response to Brooks Koepka's 'like a child' dig at Ryder Cup

“This week in a small way,’’ Johnson said, “we hope America can give something back to Italy.” Rory McIlroy makes bold Bethpage guarantee after Europe’s Ryder Cup win

Read more:

nypost »

US Ryder Cup team smacked with illness to start sluggish Ryder CupTeam USA’s Ryder Cup team is off to a sluggish start, but it could be due to an illness spreading across the team.

Players would pay to play in Ryder Cup, says JohnsonThe question of whether multi-millionaire players should be paid for appearing in the Ryder Cup popped up again in Rome this weekend, more than 20 years after U.S. officials thought they had put it to bed by introducing a charity donation policy.

Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for EuropeThe Ryder Cup is staying in Europe, just like always. Europe had a big lead at Marco Simone outside Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week.

Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for EuropeEurope had a big lead at Marco Simone outside Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week.

Augusta company’s golf carts use solar recharging power for first time at Ryder CupAn Augusta golf cart company is using solar power at the historic Ryder Cup for the first time to charge its carts.

Brooks Koepka takes issue with Jon Rahm after disastrous first day for US at Ryder CupBrooks Koepka called out Jon Rahm following the first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy Friday. Koepka had some issue with what Rahm did on the course.

Jon Rahm has perfect response to Brooks Koepka's 'like a child' dig at Ryder Cup

Ludvig Aberg lives up the the hype in sparkling Ryder Cup debut

In a clear effort to curry favor with the away crowd, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, in his opening-ceremony speech, waxed poetic on the eve of the matches Thursday at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club when he heaped praise on Italy for “giving so much’’ to America by way of its immigrants who’ve added country’s culture.

“This week in a small way,’’ Johnson said, “we hope America can give something back to Italy.”

This is, to be clear, not intended to take anything away from the European team, which played magnificent golf across most of the three days and deserved to win the coveted 17-inch gold chalice. Europe was the better side from the first ball struck to the last.

The issue at hand, though, is how little resistance the Americans put up when it mattered most. Like, say, in the first three sessions while they were being boat-raced by the Europeans, who won the first four points on Friday and won the first three of the four team sessions.Sunday’s final tally — 16 ½ to 11 ½ — marks seven consecutive times Europe has won at home, spanning 30 years since the last time the Americans won in Europe.

Rory McIlroy makes bold Bethpage guarantee after Europe’s Ryder Cup win

This, however, isn’t just a road issue for the Americans. Overall, Europe has won five of the past seven cups and eight of the past 11.The reasons are plenty.

The home-field advantage is real. The passion and volume of the European crowds cannot be underestimated. It’s human nature for even the best players in the world to get rattled at times, and too many of the U.S. players looked tight in the first two days of the matches.throughout by the ruthless and creative European fans, was one of the few exceptions among the U.S. players who stood up to the madness. Max Homa, a first-timer, falls into that category as well as the only American who played in all five sessions, going 3-1-1.

As real as home-field advantage is, so too is one captain outperforming the other. European captain Luke Donald was better than Johnson. He was better before this week and he was better during it.

Donald seemed to have more command over his team and seemed more prepared, devising a solid plan for the practice rounds, having his players play three-hole matches to promote a fast start.While Donald pushed all the right buttons, Johnson often appeared too tight and too rigid. He looked uncomfortable answering simple questions about his process, seemingly skittish about being second-guessed. That behavior trickles down to the team room.

One source, a former U.S. Ryder Cup captain who was around the team all week, told The Post that visits to the respective team rooms at the swanky hotel the teams stayed in Center City Rome told a powerful story.

The American team room was very basic with pictures of past U.S. Ryder Cup players around the room but none of the current players themselves, the source said. The European team room, meanwhile, featured photos of the current players in great winning moments on the golf course and even photos of them when they were kids and of their wives. It was all-inclusive and sports psychology brilliance.

Scoff if you like, but often the little things make the difference — especially when you have two teams that are so close in talent.

Only three of Johnson’s 12 American players played tournament golf leading into Ryder Cup week. Justin Thomas and Homa played in the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship a couple weeks ago and Brooks Koepka played in a LIV Golf event. The last time the other nine players competed was five weeks ago at the Tour Championship.Zach Johnson (C) speaks with US golfer, Justin Thomas (L) and US golfer, Jordan Spieth (R) on the green during their four-ball match on the second day of play.That’s a pretty obvious reason why the U.S. players didn’t begin to look sharp until the second Saturday session and on Sunday — when the deficit was too great and the time was too late.

Paul McGinley, a former European captain who now works for Golf Channel, made the excellent point that no players enter a major championship having not played a tournament in five weeks.

Though he can’t tell his players when and where to play, Johnson, as the captain, sure had the opportunity to try to persuade his guys to get a tournament in before Italy.

Davis Love III, one of Johnson’s vice captains, told NBC’s Paul Azinger, a former winning U.S. Ryder Cup captain, that he felt the American players came in flat on Friday.

That’s damning on a lot of levels, because it may have cost the U.S. a chance to put an end to the 30-years-and-counting winless drought on foreign soil.

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostWhat happens if the NFL's winless disasters wind up with No. 1 pick and a chance at Caleb Williams?Zach Johnson (C) speaks with US golfer, Justin Thomas (L) and US golfer, Jordan Spieth (R) on the green during their four-ball match on the second day of play.

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home