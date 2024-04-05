Zach Edey Wins Second AP Player of the Year Award

The child who wanted Zach Edey 's autograph during his Purdue recruiting trip apparently saw something others missed. Big Maple was destined to be a basketball star. While many college coaches passed on the unpolished Canadian prospect as the basketball world became enamored with perimeter play and 3-point shooting, Purdue coach Matt Painter took a swing on his third center in the recruiting class and found a gem who led the Boilermakers to their first Final Four since 1980.

On Friday, Edey collected his second Associated Press Player of the Year award, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson won three in a row at Virginia from 1981-83. Edey received 57 of 62 votes from journalists who vote in the weekly AP Top 25. Tennessee's Dalton Knecht received three votes and Houston's Jamal Shead got two. Edey is the fifth player to win the award in consecutive seasons though Lew Alcindor also won the award twice in non-consecutive season

Zach Edey Purdue Basketball AP Player Of The Year Award Ralph Sampson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Purdue's Zach Edey wins 2nd straight AP Player of the Year awardPurdue's Zach Edey is The Associated Press Player of the Year in men's college basketball, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson at Virginia in the 1980s.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Big Ten coaches name Zach Edey Big Ten Player of the YearJames Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Betting on Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament: Zach Edey Not the FavoriteBettors can now bet on the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, with Purdue's Zach Edey being a strong contender. Despite his impressive performance, he is not the favorite to win the prestigious award. Check out the latest MOP odds at BetMGM.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht headline Wooden Award finalist fieldPurdue big man Zach Edey and Tennessee star Dalton Knecht are among the 15 finalists on the men's ballot for this year's Wooden Award

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht headline Wooden Award finalist fieldPurdue big man Zach Edey and Tennessee star Dalton Knecht are among the 15 finalists on the men's ballot for this year's Wooden Award

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Will Zach Edey's legacy be defined by Purdue's success in the NCAA Tournament?Zach Edey is one of the most dominant players in college hoops history, but how much of his legacy will be tied to Purdue's success in the Big Dance? FOX Sports' college basketball experts answer that and more.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »