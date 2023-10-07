The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Calzada threw a pair of touchdown passes to help Incarnate Word (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) build a 24-6 halftime lead. Calzada’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-19 late in the third quarter.

But midway through the fourth, Calzada fumbled and turned the ball over deep inside Cardinals’ territory. Southeastern Louisiana scored four plays later on Eli Sawyer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bauer Sharp that capped the scoring with 6:18 remaining. headtopics.com

After forcing a three-and-out, Sawyer led a 15-play drive to the Cardinals’ 23-yard line but then threw an interception with 43 seconds to go. Calzada completed 23 of 32 passes for 304 yards. Brandon Porter had 10 receptions for 182 yards and a score.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Operation Football: Hamilton Southeastern 19 Franklin Central 3It's Week 8 of Operation Football!

AUD/USD Forecast: Recovery could continue but NFP has the last wordThe AUD/USD has extended its recovery from monthly lows and climbed above 0.6350. This move was driven by a moderate improvement in risk sentiment, a

Binance Launches Elon Musk\u0027s X App’s ‘Crypto Rival’, CZ Spreads WordCZ has made a start to the “global town square for crypto discussions” in Binance’s new social media section

Baseball’s Favorite Word at Playoff Time Is ‘Crapshoot’MLB executives love to call the postseason a “crapshoot.” They might be right.

Pooo-kah Nah-kooo-ahhh already becoming word of mouth among NFL receiversPuka Nacua might not have appeared to be a fast runner, but the record-breaking rookie receiver's start with the Rams has been high-speed.

The One Word That Captures the Insanity of the Baseball PlayoffsMLB executives love to call the postseason a “crapshoot.” They might be right.