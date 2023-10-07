The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
Calzada threw a pair of touchdown passes to help Incarnate Word (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) build a 24-6 halftime lead. Calzada’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-19 late in the third quarter.
But midway through the fourth, Calzada fumbled and turned the ball over deep inside Cardinals’ territory. Southeastern Louisiana scored four plays later on Eli Sawyer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bauer Sharp that capped the scoring with 6:18 remaining. headtopics.com
After forcing a three-and-out, Sawyer led a 15-play drive to the Cardinals’ 23-yard line but then threw an interception with 43 seconds to go. Calzada completed 23 of 32 passes for 304 yards. Brandon Porter had 10 receptions for 182 yards and a score.