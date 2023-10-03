Yvonne Orji of ‘Insecure’ fame headlines D.C. comedy festival

Actress and comedian Yvonne Orji says she is in her “bread pudding” era, and she’s ready to serve. Despite months of work stagnation due to the writers and actors strikes, the Laurel, Md.
describes the current season of her life as “thick, sweet and just right” because she’s kept herself busy with comedy.“I don’t think I was hibernating, but I feel like I’ve had my season of chill, and now I’m about to come back in full force,” Orji says.
The Emmy-nominated George Washington University alum — once named “funniest college student in D.C.” — is coming back to the District to participate in a new three-day festival celebrating comedians of color. From Oct. 6-8, theOn Sunday at 8:30 p.m., you can catch Orji hosting the penultimate event of the weekend, the “DMV Black Comedy Homecoming” show at the Anthem.
Because They’re Funny was created by the producers of the American Black Film Festival with the dual mission of spotlighting veteran comics and elevating the next generation. “Wild ’N Out’s” DC Young Fly will kick off the weekend hosting a competition for the breakout comedian of the year. headtopics.com
The Post caught up with Orji to learn how she finds the humor in vulnerability, the blurred lines of joke-making and why D.C. stand-up fans are not to be played with.“Why should we go to the show?” “Because they’re funny!” I remember shows like “Def Comedy Jam” or “ComicView,” and we were able to see comics of color rise.