Yukon River salmon runs remain low, but chum improvements allow for some fishing

Strips of dried salmon are seen on June 25, 2009. Chum salmon runs on the Yukon River improved enough this year to allow some subsistence harvesting in Alaska, but chinook returns did not show a similar improvement. Returns of Canada-origin fish were particularly weak. (Photo by A.R.Nanouk/U.S.

The ongoing fall chum salmon run is the fifth lowest on record for the nearly 2,000-mile river, and the coho run has turned out to be the second lowest on record, the Alaska Department of Fish and Gamein one upriver area, the department reported: the Teedriinjik River, also known as the Chandalar River, a Yukon tributary. A subsistence harvest opened there in mid-September.

The Yukon River’s fall chum run followed a summer run that, though low, was substantially better than those of the past two years, according to aThe summer chum run, as measured by sonar at Pilot Station near the Yukon River’s mouth, was about 846,000 fish, within the range of the preseason forecast and within the goals for “escapement,” the term used to describe salmon returns to spawning... headtopics.com

A section of the upper Yukon River flowing through the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve is seen on Sept. 10, 2012. The river flows through Alaska into Canada. A U.S.-Canada treaty aims to ensure that Alaskans and Canadians have enough Yukon River salmon to meet their needs.

“Then in 2020, something happened in the North Pacific and all the stocks on the Yukon River crashed,” Gleason said. She pointed to an incident in 2016 in which rapid retreat of a Yukon Territory glacier abruptly changed the course of a river. That incident, which scientists refer to as a case of “the level of infections caused by the parasite Ichthyophonus. headtopics.com

A massive storm in 2022 brought flood waters to this part of Alaska, and the tundra was inundated with salt water for days.

Read more:

KTOOpubmedia »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Black History River TourJoin in on the beautiful San Antonio River for a 100 minute cruise exploring San Antonio ‘s Black History and the holiday lights that adorn the Riverwalk. The trip starts at La Villita, then travels north through the Museum Reach to the Pearl then back downtown to the Alamo, Convention Center and back to La Villita.

1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River

Monroeville World War II vet and schoolmate of Harper Lee turns 101river-all

New pump station will reduce sewer overflows into the Cuyahoga River (video)Get Cleveland & Ohio latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at cleveland.com.

The Mississippi River has dropped to a historic low for the second consecutive year(CNN) — Mississippi River water levels are plummeting to an all-time low this week at Memphis in the wake of a sweltering summer and ongoing drought – setting a record for the second consecutive year, new data shows. The low levels have disrupted barge traffic and have allowed saltwater to move up the Mississippi River...

Body of missing 2-year-old discovered in Michigan riverThe body of a 2-year-old child who had gone missing in Michigan was found in a river on Tuesday, authorities said.