Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's October Releases Highlighted by Age of Overlord Set

Ahead of the highly anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh's 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection release next month, fans of the card game are being treated to a new core booster set this month in the form of Age of Overlord, which features new support for dozens of different decks.
Age of the Overlord is the only release of the month, but Konami and the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG will be present at New York Comic Con this month, and present in a major way. Age of Overlord will be available on store shelves everywhere on October 20. The MSRP for every nine-card pack will be $4.49.
Yu-Gi-Oh! card game at New York Comic Con:The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG 25th anniversary celebrations are set to continue at New York Comic Con from October 12 to October 15. At the Konami booth #2219, fans will be able to play demos of Master Duel and Duel Links, while Speed Duel will be taught by Dueling experts. Fans will also be able to bring their own decks and challenge a"Master Duelist.
"All game demos will earn attendees a Demo Coin redeemable for awesome prizes," writes Konami of the event."Other activities include creating a timeless keepsake by getting your own photo on a customizable Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Token Card. You can even purchase an exclusive NYCC Game Mat at the booth.