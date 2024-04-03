YouTuber Aspyn Ovard Files for Divorce on Same Day She Announces Birth of Third Baby

YouTuber Aspyn Ovard reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Parker Ferris, on the same day she announced the birth of their third baby. According to documents obtained, she gave birth early at 34 weeks into her pregnancy. As she noted in the caption of a TikTok announcing the newborn's arrival, Ferris stood by her hospital bed. While wearing his wedding band, he pointed to Ovard's stomach and lip-synced along to an audio track, saying, 'That's my friend in there.

' 'Call Her Daddy' star Alex Cooper to host live watch parties for 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock. 'My brain is just not processing what's happening,' she shared, noting that her and Ferris' older daughters—Cove, 4, and Lola, 2—also arrived weeks ahead of their due dates. 'It's not quite hitting me yet.

