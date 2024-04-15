YouTube Takes on Mobile Ad Blockers

YouTube is bringing its ad blocker fight to mobile. In an update on Monday, YouTube writes that users accessing videos through a third-party ad blocking app may encounter buffering issues or see an error message that reads, “The following content is not available on this app.” Last year, YouTube “launched a global effort” to encourage users to allow ads while watching videos or upgrade to YouTube Premium. It also began disabling videos for users with an ad blocking extension enabled.

” This appears to target mobile ad blockers like AdGuard, which lets you open YouTube within the ad blocking app, where you’ll get to view videos interruption-free. “We only allow third-party apps to use our API when they follow our API Services Terms of Service,” YouTube says. “When we find an app that violates these terms, we will take appropriate action to protect our platform, creators, and viewers.” To get around this, YouTube once again suggests signing up for the ad-free YouTube Premium.

