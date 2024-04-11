YouTube Introduces 'Read-Only' Option for Comments on Supervised Accounts

YouTube is introducing a new 'read-only' option for comments on supervised accounts , aiming to protect younger users while still fostering community. Kids using supervised accounts will be able to see comments below videos, but won't be able to write their own comments or participate in live chats .

Parents can switch to the 'Explore' content tier for a completely comment-free experience.

Youtube Supervised Accounts Read-Only Comments Younger Users Community Live Chats Parents Explore Content Tier

